HEADLINES

Leader of the Opposition proposes comprehensive plan to address crime crisis

Posted On 28 Feb 2020
By :

Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Kamla Persad-Bissessar, S.C., MP,

Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, MP today presented the United National Congress’s plan to address the crime crisis, upon the party’s return to Government.

Speaking during a Private Motion to condemn the Government’s failure to deal with rampant crime, Mrs. Persad-Bissessar outlined several initiatives to tackle the problem.

The Opposition Leader said, “We all want a safe and secure nation, but what we’ve seen over the last four years is a Government that has no clue, no concept on what to do, but what is worse – a Government that lacks the political will to fix it.”

“Today, citizens no longer feel safe. Almost daily, we wake to news of some heinous crime being committed, another innocent life lost,” she noted. “The fear felt by citizens is real, it is palpable, and this Government has offered no hope to citizens for a reprieve.”

“The Government has failed its mandate to protect the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago,” she said. “All they can do is blame – they have no plan to fix the problems facing us.

The proposals include:

– Restructuring of the Ministry of National Security – splitting into a Ministry of Home Affairs and a Ministry of Defence

– An Increase in Retirement Age for the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force to bring it in line with other arms of the protective services

– Diploma, Undergraduate and Post Graduate Degrees in Policing for recruits combined with a Police Apprenticeship Program

– Pre-Trial Detention and Bail Reform

– A fund to provide support to children who have lost one or both parents to crime

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar gave her assurance that a new UNC Government will ensure a safe and secure nation.

News

Off

Covid-19 Alert—T&T Faces Deadly Health Sector Crisis Post Carnival

In the wake of confirmation by the Tobago Health Division of a national returning from China who displayed flu-like symptoms and being managed as
Posted On 25 Feb 2020
Off

Opposition Chief Whip Lee – Why did Government shut down the debate? – We were ready to support

The Government’s bewildering actions to shut down and adjourn yesterday’s debate on the critical adoption of the Joint Select Committee Report on
Posted On 14 Feb 2020
Off

Rowley’s Bloody Sunday

The distressing report that 7 people were murdered over a 24-hour period is a sobering reminder of this Rowley-led Government’s failure to deal
Posted On 11 Feb 2020
Off

Opposition sounds warning on Interception of Communications (Amendment) Bill

Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, MP says the Government’s move to introduce the Interception of Communications (Amendment)
Posted On 08 Feb 2020
Off

Moonilal: Young is a damn liar

The Minister of National Security continued  his desperate campaign in the senate today, where under parliamentary protection he stated that
Posted On 04 Feb 2020

COMMENTARY

WATER SUPPLY A NATIONAL CRISIS

BY Ken Ali When large communities in central and south Trinidad are denied a water supply for weeks, while urban areas get a constant free flow,
Posted On 29 Apr 2019

Lying Keith Rowley and Sinanan can’t get their maths right

By Capil Bissoon Prime Minister Kei­th Row­ley was being dishonest and deliberately mislead the population by saying that the entire Curepe
Posted On 21 Feb 2019

Media Should be More Vigilant with Galleons Passage

By Capil Bissoon I refer to your story in yesterday’s edition of the Trinidad Express captioned “Has the work started” with regards to the
Posted On 10 Jun 2018

GAS AND GROWTH IN 2018

By Kevin Ramnarine For the last two decades, the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) economy can best be described as a “gas based economy”. When
Posted On 20 Dec 2017

Speeches

Political Leader Speech at UNC National Congress 2020

Couva South Multipurpose Hall Sunday 2nd February 2020    Thank you, and I join in welcoming all delegates and observers to this, our National
Posted On 02 Feb 2020

Political Leader Address at UNC’S Local Government Public Meeting, Grande

Gajadhar Carpark, Sangre Grande Monday November 25, 2019   Introduction Sangre Grande, how you feeling? Thank you for having me and for welcoming
Posted On 26 Nov 2019
Off

Kamla: The UNC is not about talk

Introduction T&T massive!  UNC Family and friends, greetings!  Are you ready to get T&T working again?  Are you ready to get our country
Posted On 11 Nov 2019

Opposition Leader calls for unity in her address at the Divali Nagar

Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, MP, says even though we are facing uncertain times in our nation, this Divali, the light of
Posted On 20 Oct 2019

Press Releases

UNC: T&T at boiling point – Rowley’s Government must go

Like the rest of the population, the United National Congress is alarmed over the recent spate of violence in the country.  This Rowley-led
Posted On 17 Jan 2020

UNC: Let us work to stop the scourge of gender-based violence

The United National Congress notes the ongoing national conversation regarding violence against women, in particular, domestic violence. We note
Posted On 15 Jan 2020

UNC: Dr Rowley needs a wake-up call – his Gov’t failed, citizens deserve better

It comes as no surprise that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley failed to put forward any plans or proposals to move our country forward in his
Posted On 13 Jan 2020

UNC: Superficial shifting won’t help – call elections now!

Keith Rowley has chosen to reshuffle his failing administration on the eve of the election year. Over the last four years Trinidad and Tobago has
Posted On 02 Jan 2020

Letters

Keith Rowley has betrayed the sanctity of Parliament

Dear Editor, The revelation by the Commissioner of Police that the emails which Keith Rowley, then Opposition Leader read in our nations
Posted On 19 Jul 2019

T&T owes Kamla a debt of gratitude

Kamla Persad-Bissessar did what many were not expecting… she and her MPs voted unanimously with the Government to ensure passage of the Civil
Posted On 09 Apr 2019

Unity and Coalition are different things

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has faced some stinging criticism relative to her declaration at the UNC’s National Assembly that the
Posted On 01 Feb 2019

Three years of Rowley’s Rule

This is a particularly reflective time for Trinidad and Tobago having just observed our 56th year of Independence. This week, on September 7,
Posted On 03 Sep 2018
Copyright © - 2019 United National Congress